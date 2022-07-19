Atria Investments LLC Has $50.34 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $50,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $289.40 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

