Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,871 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.30. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

