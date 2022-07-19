Atria Investments LLC Sells 87,526 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,526 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 346,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.