Atria Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 438.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $491.06 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $457.59 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.68.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

