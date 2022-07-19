Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Eaton Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ETN opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

