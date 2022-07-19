Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Purchases 1,434 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

KHC opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

