Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,640 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.7% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

