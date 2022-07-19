Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.84. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $187.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

