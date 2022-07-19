Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.01%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

