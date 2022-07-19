Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 261 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

