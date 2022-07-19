Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Up 48.4% in June

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the June 15th total of 9,610,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %

AUPH stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

