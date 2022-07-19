AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AOCIF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AOCIF remained flat at $19.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

