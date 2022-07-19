Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,875. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.29.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

