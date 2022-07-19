Autonio (NIOX) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Autonio (NIOX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $409,977.94 and approximately $20.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00386664 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019232 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.
Autonio Profile
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Autonio Coin Trading
