Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Short Interest Update

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avaya

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,790,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,587 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Avaya by 17.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $933,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 327.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 142,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 109,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avaya by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BWS Financial downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Avaya Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of AVYA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 170,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,916. The firm has a market cap of $205.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Avaya has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $25.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avaya will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Avaya

(Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.