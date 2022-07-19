AXA (CS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AXA (EPA: CS) recently:

7/13/2022 – AXA was given a new €34.00 ($34.34) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/11/2022 – AXA was given a new €28.00 ($28.28) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/30/2022 – AXA was given a new €34.00 ($34.34) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/30/2022 – AXA was given a new €30.00 ($30.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/8/2022 – AXA was given a new €34.00 ($34.34) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/7/2022 – AXA was given a new €29.00 ($29.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AXA Price Performance

AXA stock traded up €0.16 ($0.16) on Tuesday, reaching €21.12 ($21.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,086,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.00. AXA SA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($22.35) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($27.97).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

