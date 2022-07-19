Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.86 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $83.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

