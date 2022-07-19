Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXON stock opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

