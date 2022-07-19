Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 11.1% Higher

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating) traded up 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 429,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 630,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Azincourt Energy Stock Up 15.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

