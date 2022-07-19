B. Riley Reiterates “$120.00” Price Target for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $120.00 price target by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 106.83% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.02. 1,652,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

