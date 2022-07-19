B. Riley Trims Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Target Price to C$7.25

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EGLX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

EGLX opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $265.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.11. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.53 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 1,374.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

