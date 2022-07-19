B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in B2Gold by 2,655.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 458,927 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in B2Gold by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 676,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 93,224 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. 10,190,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,367,879. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

