Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $519.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Activity

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. The company had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at $65,842,575.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at $65,842,575.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,571,000. Sphinx Trading LP increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sphinx Trading LP now owns 600,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 702,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 394,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 291,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

