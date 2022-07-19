Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBDO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $1,708,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

