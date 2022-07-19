Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Trimmed by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after buying an additional 994,774 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. 650,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,609,200. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

