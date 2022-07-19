Bank of America Cuts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $160.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.34% from the stock’s previous close.

HES has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52. Hess has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $131.43.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

