Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 811,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,609,200. The company has a market cap of $267.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

