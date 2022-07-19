Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Barclays

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

