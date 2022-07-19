Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given a $61.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has been given a $61.00 price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.58. 3,638,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

