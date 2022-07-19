Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €69.50 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €69.50 ($70.20) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.35) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($75.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($60.61) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($80.81) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.96) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €39.06 ($39.45) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($24.12) and a 12-month high of €134.95 ($136.31). The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.72.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.