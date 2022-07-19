Barclays Analysts Give Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) a $89.00 Price Target

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has been given a $89.00 price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

NYSE:DVN traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $57.21. 10,506,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,048,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

