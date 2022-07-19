Barclays Cuts Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 110

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 110 ($1.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROO. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. Beaufort Securities upgraded shares of Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.53) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 81 ($0.97) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 186.50 ($2.23).

Deliveroo Stock Performance

ROO stock traded up GBX 7.78 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 98.78 ($1.18). 1,848,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,159. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 77.58 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.80 ($4.74). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Deliveroo

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £32,654.34 ($39,036.87). Insiders sold 121,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,529 over the last quarter.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

