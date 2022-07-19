Barclays Trims Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Target Price to GBX 2,250

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,250 ($26.90) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HKMPF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($27.50) to GBX 2,100 ($25.10) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of HKMPF stock remained flat at $19.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

