Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE BGH opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth $2,380,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

