BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,893 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentex Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.