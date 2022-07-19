BCGM Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for about 1.2% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 376,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

