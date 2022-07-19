BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,507 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.