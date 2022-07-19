BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $42,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.9 %

AEP opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

