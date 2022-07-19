BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,231,000 after acquiring an additional 810,425 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,365,000 after acquiring an additional 453,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

