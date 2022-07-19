BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PMAY opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.