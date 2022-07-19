BCGM Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.