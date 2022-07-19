Bean Cash Market Cap Hits $832,883.30 (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Bean Cash has a market cap of $832,883.30 and $272.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,843,943,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.