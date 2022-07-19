Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.88.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
