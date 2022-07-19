Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Further Reading

