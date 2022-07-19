Beck Bode LLC Acquires New Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at $9,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 43,224 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,596,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Veritiv by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Veritiv Price Performance

NYSE VRTV opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.98. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

