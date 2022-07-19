Beck Bode LLC Acquires Shares of 26,561 ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.35% of ProShares Short Dow30 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth $25,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DOG opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

ProShares Short Dow30 Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

