Beck Bode LLC Buys Shares of 49,251 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 49,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $98,808,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,135.4% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,385,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,373 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8,546.4% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,210,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,494 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $13,989,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $11,987,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SH opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

