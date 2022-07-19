Beck Bode LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $384,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 23.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after purchasing an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after buying an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.82. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,976 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

