Beck Bode LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,788,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,376,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,732,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,284 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,058,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 355,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,154,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 281,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAK. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

