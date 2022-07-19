Beck Bode LLC Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $140,494,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $99,170,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 434,703 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $38,395,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $15,711,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $121.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

