Beck Bode LLC Takes $588,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $381.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.58. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

